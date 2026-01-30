Ex-NIS Chief Again Denies Dereliction of Duty Charges Related to Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

Former National Intelligence Service(NIS) chief Cho Tae-yong has again rejected allegations that he had neglected his duties as NIS chief by failing to report former President Yoon Suk Yeol's plan to declare martial law to the National Assembly despite being aware of it beforehand.The Seoul Central District Court held on Wednesday the first trial of Cho who has been charged with dereliction of duty and is also accused of violating his duty of political neutrality by providing CCTV footage of former NIS Deputy Director Hong Jang-won during the martial law period only to the then-ruling People Power Party.Cho's lawyers said the special counsel team that probed the martial law incident had based its charges against Cho on imagination.In the next trial scheduled for February 23, the court will hear testimonies given by former National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.The court said it plans to conclude arguments by the end of March or early April.