Economy

Parliamentary Finance Committee to Hold Inquiry into S. Korea-US Tariff Negotiations

Written: 2026-02-04 17:05:44Updated: 2026-02-04 17:34:39

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly’s Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee will hold an inquiry into South Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations within this month. 

The committee’s head, Rep. Lim Lee-ja of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), told reporters Wednesday after meeting with Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol, that senior committee members will set a schedule for the question-and-answer session before the Lunar New Year holidays, which begin February 16. 

Lim said the session will focus on asking the government questions about the tariff negotiations and the Special Act on the Management of Strategic Investment between South Korea and the United States.

Lim said the committee is proceeding with the inquiry as the bill tied to Seoul’s pledged investments in the United States falls under its jurisdiction. 

She was quick to add that holding an inquiry does not mean the PPP will withdraw its argument that parliamentary ratification is essential for the U.S. investment bill.

The ruling Democratic Party wants the investment bill passed before the end of the month, while the PPP has called for parliamentary ratification of South Korea’s tariff agreement with the United States, inked as a memorandum of understanding.
