Police: Fire at SPC Samlip Siheung Factory Likely Started near Bread Oven

A fire that broke out at an SPC Samlip factory in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province, Tuesday, causing three people to require treatment for smoke inhalation, is believed to have started near an oven on the third-floor bread production line.The Gyeonggi Siheung Police Station reached that conclusion after conducting a two-hour on-site inspection Wednesday.But it remains unclear whether the fire was triggered by electrical factors.The police have summoned two factory representatives who were working at the time of the fire for questioning as witnesses.The police plan to conduct a second round of inspections with the National Forensic Service on Thursday at 10 a.m.SPC Samlip, a subsidiary of the food and bakery giant SPC Group, said its plants in Seongnam and Daegu, as well as outside partners, have taken over the production of bread and buns for the time being.The company expects to resume bread and bun supplies to its clients under business-to-business agreements Thursday.