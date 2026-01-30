Samsung Electronics Becomes First S. Korean Firm to See Market Cap Surpass 1 Quadrillion Won

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics’ market capitalization has topped one quadrillion won, or around 688 billion U.S. dollars, making the electronics giant the first South Korean company to achieve that feat.According to the Korea Exchange and Yonhap Infomax on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics shares rose zero-point-96 percent to 169-thousand-100 won on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) market after posting an all‑time intraday high of 169-thousand-400 won.As a result, the electronics giant’s market cap rose to just over one quadrillion won.On Wednesday, the benchmark KOSPI rose 83-point-02 points, or one-point-57 percent, to close at five-thousand-371-point-10.Of the total KOSPI market capitalization of four-thousand-437-point-three trillion won, Samsung Electronics accounted for nearly 23 percent.The latest achievement comes on the back of recovery in the company’s competitiveness in high-bandwidth memory amid the semiconductor supercycle and thanks to the firm’s efforts to boost stock prices through share buybacks.