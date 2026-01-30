Menu Content

S. Korea, US Agree on Need for Tangible Progress in Nuclear, Submarine Cooperation

Written: 2026-02-05 09:33:40Updated: 2026-02-05 09:43:08

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright agreed that the two nations need to make tangible progress in nuclear cooperation such as on Seoul’s push for nuclear-powered submarines, uranium enrichment and the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel.

Seoul’s foreign ministry said Thursday that the two ministers reached the agreement during a meeting on Wednesday in Washington while discussing the results of last year’s two bilateral summits.

The ministry said the two sides reaffirmed the need for progress on uranium enrichment and reprocessing, as well as cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines, which were outlined after the summits. 

The two sides agreed to launch full-fledged working-level consultations to that end.

Cho expressed expectations that expanding cooperation in enrichment and reprocessing would bolster strategic nuclear cooperation between the two allies while calling for Washington’s interest and support. 

Wright, in response, said his nation would ensure visible results are achieved.
