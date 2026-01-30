WSJ: Trump ‘Unaware’ of Georgia Immigration Raid Targeting S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly told the governor of Georgia that he was unaware an immigration raid was underway when U.S. authorities detained South Korean workers in the state last September.The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) reported Tuesday, citing U.S. officials, that the Trump administration’s hardline immigration enforcement was being led by White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.U.S. immigration authorities detained more than 300 South Korean workers on September 4 of last year at the construction site of a Hyundai Motor Group–LG Energy Solution battery joint venture plant in Georgia.According to the U.S. newspaper, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp later spoke with Trump by phone and requested the workers’ release, and Trump told Kemp that he had not known about the arrests.Trump also reportedly told his aides that he no longer wanted large-scale immigration raids at factories and farms.The newspaper said that Miller, however, continued to push for a mass crackdown and sought to surpass the record deportation of 400-thousand undocumented immigrants carried out under former President Barack Obama in 2014.