Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecution Will Not Appeal Wirye Development Verdict

Written: 2026-02-05 11:13:13Updated: 2026-02-05 11:19:36

Prosecution Will Not Appeal Wirye Development Verdict

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors will not appeal the acquittal of developers in the Wirye New Town development case, a situation similar to the high-profile Daejang-dong corruption scandal.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said on Wednesday, the final day of the appeal period, that it had opted not to file an appeal after reviewing legal issues and the likelihood of success.

A week ago, the Seoul Central District Court acquitted Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp. and private developers of violating the anti-corruption law.

The court acknowledged that project documents obtained during the development process constituted confidential information but ruled that the use of such information could not be clearly linked to financial gains.

Prosecutors concluded that an appeal would have little practical effect, as the court in the similar Daejang-dong development case reached the same judgment and prosecutors had already waived an appeal there.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >