Prosecution Will Not Appeal Wirye Development Verdict

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors will not appeal the acquittal of developers in the Wirye New Town development case, a situation similar to the high-profile Daejang-dong corruption scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said on Wednesday, the final day of the appeal period, that it had opted not to file an appeal after reviewing legal issues and the likelihood of success.A week ago, the Seoul Central District Court acquitted Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp. and private developers of violating the anti-corruption law.The court acknowledged that project documents obtained during the development process constituted confidential information but ruled that the use of such information could not be clearly linked to financial gains.Prosecutors concluded that an appeal would have little practical effect, as the court in the similar Daejang-dong development case reached the same judgment and prosecutors had already waived an appeal there.