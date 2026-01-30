Currency in Circulation Rises 9.1% in 2025, Highest Since Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

The growth rate of currency in circulation last year reached its highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic.According to Bank of Korea data released Thursday, the value of currency in circulation rose nine-point-one percent from the previous year to 210-point-seven trillion won, or roughly 144 billion U.S. dollars, in 2025.The figure marked the largest increase since 2021, when cash in circulation surged 13-point-six percent amid pandemic-related liquidity expansion.Currency in circulation refers to cash issued by the central bank minus the amount withdrawn and typically rises in line with economic growth.As of the end of last year, 50-thousand-won banknotes accounted for 90 percent of the total currency in circulation, with their amount and share steadily increasing since their first issuance in 2009.By contrast, the value of ten-thousand-won notes fell to 15-point-63 trillion won, and their share declined to seven-point-four percent from eight-point-two percent a year earlier.