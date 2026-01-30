FM Cho Attends US-Led Critical Minerals Ministerial for Talks on Supply Chain Stability

Photo : Foreign Ministry / Yonhap

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun attended a session of the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington for discussions on enhancing international cooperation for stability and diversification in critical mineral supply chains.Fifty-six countries, including the U.S. and other Group of Seven(G7) member states, attended Wednesday's inaugural ministerial meeting on critical minerals at the Department of State.The participants emphasized the importance of working together during supply chain reorganization and heightened geopolitical uncertainties, and agreed on the need to accelerate multilateral cooperation.During the meeting, the existing Minerals Security Partnership(MSP) was relaunched as the Forum on Resource Geostrategic Engagement(FORGE), with South Korea chairing the body until June to address ongoing challenges in the global critical minerals marketplace.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Minister Cho expressed the country's resolve to actively push forward efforts to expand cooperation between FORGE member states and find practical cooperative projects.