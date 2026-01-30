Menu Content

Science

Mild Temperatures to Persist Thursday Before Another Cold Snap on Friday

Written: 2026-02-05 13:50:55Updated: 2026-02-05 14:27:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Mild temperatures are forecast to persist nationwide through Thursday evening, before the start of another cold snap on Friday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Seoul will see the mercury drop to minus eight degrees Celsius on Friday morning, with lows ranging between minus 12 and two degrees nationwide, plunging by a maximum of 12 degrees from Thursday.

Daytime highs are expected to hover between minus five and nine degrees, including minus three degrees in the capital, also a 12 degree drop from Thursday.

The cold front is forecast to peak over the weekend ahead of a gradual warmup on Monday.
 
The weather agency said it will issue cold wave advisories for all of Seoul, Incheon, 19 areas in Gyeonggi Province and parts of Gangwon Province from 9 p.m. Thursday.

A cold wave advisory is issued when morning lows fall below minus 12 degrees for at least two consecutive days or a sudden drop in temperature is expected to cause significant damage.
