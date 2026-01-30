PPP Chief Open to Vote of Confidence amid Internal Strife over Ex-Chief Han's Expulsion

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok said he is open to a vote of confidence by party members and is willing to resign, and even give up his parliamentary seat, amid ongoing internal strife over the expulsion of the party's former chief Han Dong-hoon.Jang told reporters Thursday that some PPP representatives and affiliated municipal government heads have recently called for his resignation and a vote of confidence, adding that similar calls were made during a general assembly of lawmakers Monday.Jang said it would be "unreasonable" to hold him politically responsible for the Supreme Council and ethics committee's decision to expel Han for comments made by members of his family about former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife that were allegedly posted on the party's online forum.The opposition leader said he will accept requests for his resignation or vote of confidence until Friday, but stressed that any relevant official who makes such a demand will have to take corresponding political responsibility should they fail in their efforts.Regarding Han's expulsion, Jang said no flaws were found in the procedures taken in accordance with the party constitution and regulations.However, he said that right or wrongs in the case will be determined by the police investigation, trial and other legal procedures.