PM Kim Feels Weight of Responsibility over Alleged Sexual Assaults at Care Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said on Thursday he feels a grave and heavy sense of responsibility over allegations that the head of a facility for people with severe disabilities had sexually assaulted several female residents.Kim made the remark during the first meeting of an inter-agency government task force that was created to handle the case involving the facility in Incheon called "Saekdongwon."Kim urged the police to mobilize experts both inside and outside the force to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the alleged sexual assaults presumed to have been committed some ten years ago.The prime minister said it was truly shocking that not a single related agency had taken action in all that time.He stressed the need to hold relevant agencies accountable for not fulfilling their corresponding obligations, including conducting inspections.Kim said President Lee Jae Myung has taken a keen interest in the issue and told him repeatedly that it is crucial the case be handled swiftly.