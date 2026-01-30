'Baekje Flute' Dating Back 1,400 Years Found in Buyeo

Photo : YONHAP News

A bamboo flute that dates back approximately one-thousand-400 years was found in the ruins of a Baekje Kingdom palace site from the sixth and seventh centuries.The Buyeo National Research Institute of Cultural Heritage said Thursday that it verified the discovery of one piece of horizontal pipe after conducting a survey of the ruins in the Gwanbuk area of Buyeo in South Chungcheong Province between 2024 and 2025.Buyeo is where Sabi, the last Baekje capital, used to stand.Researchers found the partially broken remains of the wind instrument buried inside a pit near the site of a structure assumed to have served as a symbolic space where the king and his subjects discussed state affairs and state events were held.The research institute said it is the first time that the genuine article of a wind instrument from the Three Kingdoms Period has been found.The survey also uncovered 329 pieces of wooden tablets along with 192 other wooden artifacts.