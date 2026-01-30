Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee Calls on Gov't to Institutionalize Policies That Benefit Regions Outside Capital Area

Written: 2026-02-05 17:11:43Updated: 2026-02-05 17:36:08

Lee Calls on Gov't to Institutionalize Policies That Benefit Regions Outside Capital Area

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung called on his government to institutionalize policies that give preference to regions outside the capital area throughout state administration to achieve a paradigm shift in growth driven by regional development.

Presiding over a meeting with his aides Thursday, Lee said a balanced use of land is the most definite path to spur economic growth and that decentralizing the capital region would also fundamentally resolve its soaring housing prices.

Lee urged his aides to expedite modification of transportation infrastructure and relocation of public institutions outside the capital area based on the principle of offering more state support for regions farther away.

He also called on his administration to provide special incentives to businesses in a bid to encourage more regional investment.

Lee stressed that the relocation of public institutions must breathe new life into regional economies.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >