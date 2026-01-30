Menu Content

Gov't to Unveil Supplementary Measures to Address Issues from Plan for Multi-Home Owners

2026-02-05

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will announce next week supplementary measures to address lease-related inconveniences that could surface as a result of its plan to end the temporary suspension of higher capital gains tax for multi-home owners in May.

Finance minister Koo Yun-cheol revealed the plan on X on Thursday, stressing that the government will firmly create a real estate market that is centered on residential use and not investment.

The government is apparently considering allowing a three-to-six-month deferment for balance payments under contracts signed by May 9 in regulated areas.

By considering such an option, the government is expected to consider the difficulties owners may face trying to sell their homes with tenants and mull ways to protect tenants in devising the supplementary measures. 

Earlier on Tuesday, the government reaffirmed during a Cabinet meeting that it will end the temporary suspension of higher capital gains tax for multi-home owners on May 9 as part of measures aimed at curbing soaring housing prices.
