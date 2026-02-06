White House Says No Timeline for S. Korea Tariff Hike

Photo : Reuters / Yonhap

The White House said it does not have a timeline for U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on South Korea.White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the statement during a press briefing at the White House on Thursday when asked when the Trump administration would increase tariffs on South Korean products to 25 percent from 15 percent.The spokesperson said she did not have a timeline but that the White House would provide an answer promptly.Trump had warned on Truth Social on January 26 that he would restore tariffs on South Korean products to pre–trade agreement levels of 25 percent, citing the South Korean National Assembly’s failure to pass legislation necessary to implement a bilateral trade deal.Following the warning, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo made an emergency visit to the U.S. for negotiations. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has also been in Washington seeking the withdrawal of the plan.Despite those efforts, Seoul has yet to secure its desired outcome.