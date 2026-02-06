Security Adviser Voices Concern about Tariff Fallout Spilling Over to S. Korea-US Security Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac has expressed concern that the fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to raise tariffs is spilling over into security-related issues between the two allies.In an interview with the Kyunghyang Shimnum published on Thursday, Wi said that South Korea has built a framework for relations with the U.S., China and Japan to shape the security environment around the Korean Peninsula, but Trump's talk of raising tariffs back to 25 percent is shaking one pillar of that framework.The security adviser said security cooperation with the U.S. had proceeded relatively smoothly after tariff and security negotiations were completed in Gyeongju, but that mishandled negotiations led to the current situation.Wi added that the U.S. government is simultaneously dealing with multiple issues involving South Korea, including Coupang, digital trade barriers, proposed online platform legislation and Pastor Son Hyun-bo, which are also spilling over into discussions on Seoul’s push for nuclear-powered submarines, uranium enrichment and the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel.Wi described the delay in plans for U.S. security negotiators to visit South Korea for consultations as deeply worrying.