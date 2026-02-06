Severe Cold Wave Returns, Heavy Snow Expected in Jeolla, Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold wave advisory is in effect for Seoul and other parts of central South Korea, with frigid conditions expected to persist through early next week.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), Friday morning temperatures in central regions fell to around minus ten degrees Celsius. Daytime highs will also remain low, hovering at minus three degrees in Seoul, zero degrees in Cheongju, two degrees in Jeonju and five degrees in Daegu.The cold spell is forecast to peak over the weekend, with morning lows in Seoul expected to plunge to as low as minus 12 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday.Heavy snowfall is also expected in the southern regions on Saturday, with up to 25 centimeters of snow forecast in the mountainous areas of Jeju and more than ten centimeters expected along the west coast of South Jeolla Province.Air quality will remain poor nationwide on Friday, with ultrafine dust levels expected to reach “bad” or worse across all regions for a second consecutive day.