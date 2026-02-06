S. Korea Hints at Possible Developments on N. Korea in Coming Days

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior South Korean government official said that there could be some new developments related to North Korea in the coming days.Speaking to South Korean reporters in Washington on Thursday, the official stressed that the expected progress would be modest, describing it as a goodwill gesture that could serve as a starting point for improving relations with Pyongyang, rather than talks such as U.S.–North Korea dialogue.On the prospects of North Korea–U.S. talks, the official said Pyongyang’s stance of refusing dialogue with Washington remains firm and that the situation should be watched further.The official also said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on U.S. President Donald Trump’s planned visit to China in April during their bilateral talks earlier this week.Cho reportedly told Rubio that Seoul is working to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table on the occasion of Trump’s China visit and asked for cooperation from the U.S. side.In a meeting with reporters at the South Korean embassy in Washington on Thursday, Cho also said he and Rubio shared assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula and discussed ways to open the door to dialogue with North Korea.