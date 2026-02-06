Menu Content

Domestic

S. Korea to Mandate Retirement Pensions for All Workplaces in Phases

Written: 2026-02-06 11:14:45Updated: 2026-02-06 11:40:32

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will gradually mandate retirement pension schemes for all workplaces and introduce fund-type retirement pensions as a way to boost returns.

A tripartite task force including representatives of labor, management and government regarding the function of retirement pensions released a joint statement to the effect on Friday at a meeting in Seoul.

The statement is significant because it marks the first social agreement between labor and management on the structural reform of the retirement pension system since its introduction in 2005.

The task force, which was launch last October, agreed that to ensure retirement pensions can provide stable income for older adults, it is necessary to strengthen protection of employees' right to receive retirement benefits and expand choice within the system.

The three sides agreed to require all workplaces to introduce retirement pensions and implement the mandate in stages depending on company size and conditions.

The specific timeline will be decided after a survey of the small businesses.
