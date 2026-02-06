US Congress Subpoenas Coupang Interim CEO

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Congress has ordered Coupang’s interim CEO, Harold Rogers, to testify about what it described as Seoul’s “discriminatory” acts against the e-commerce giant.In a letter sent to Rogers on Thursday, U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Fitzgerald requested the executive’s presence before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on February 23 to testify on the actions of the South Korean government.They also ordered the submission of all communications with the South Korean presidential office, government and National Assembly.Failure to comply with a congressional subpoena may result in charges such as contempt of Congress, making it legally binding.The letter said that the Korea Fair Trade Commission and other agencies within the South Korean government have escalated their “discriminatory attacks” on American technology companies, including threatening U.S. citizens with criminal charges.A spokesperson for Coupang’s U.S. headquarters said the company would fully cooperate with the committee’s investigation and would comply in good faith with the subpoena.