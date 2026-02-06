KATSEYE Makes Debut Appearance on ‘Tonight Show’

Photo : YONHAP News

Hybe’s global girl group KATSEYE made its debut appearance on the popular NBC TV program “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.Fallon introduced the six-member group as TikTok’s Global Artist of the Year and a nominee for two Grammy awards.Team leader Sophia Laforteza explained that KATSEYE is “a global girl group that was formed through a K-pop training program” and said the band members were honored to be invited on the show as guests.Fallon highlighted that the group is starring in a high-profile State Farm insurance commercial for this year’s upcoming Super Bowl, North America’s largest sporting event.The group also performed a short preview of the dance featured in the ad, which drew applause from the audience.KATSEYE, which was jointly launched by South Korea’s Hybe and the U.S. label Geffen Records, has also been nominated in four categories at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, to be hosted next month by the American radio network, and is scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.