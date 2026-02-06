Menu Content

Korean
English

Sports

Team Korea Announces 30-Member Roster for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Written: 2026-02-06 13:28:01Updated: 2026-02-06 15:21:24

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has announced its final 30-member roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic(WBC) slated for next month.

The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) announced the list during a press conference Friday, with notable picks including San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong.

Four other major league players of Korean descent were also included: Detroit Tigers outfielder Jahmai Jones, Houston Astros outfielder Shay Whitcomb, Seattle Mariners pitcher Dane Dunning and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O’Brien.

The KBO’s KT Wiz pitcher Ko Young-pyo has also joined the national team.

But Hanwha Eagles pitcher Moon Dong-ju was excluded after he complained of shoulder pains during training.

Team Korea is set to begin a second round of training on the Japanese island of Okinawa on February 15 before facing off against the Czech Republic at Tokyo Dome on March 5 for the first match of the pool-play round.

The 2026 WBC will run through March 17.
