Team Korea Announces 30-Member Roster for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has announced its final 30-member roster for the 2026 World Baseball Classic(WBC) slated for next month.The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) announced the list during a press conference Friday, with notable picks including San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kim Hye-seong.Four other major league players of Korean descent were also included: Detroit Tigers outfielder Jahmai Jones, Houston Astros outfielder Shay Whitcomb, Seattle Mariners pitcher Dane Dunning and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O’Brien.The KBO’s KT Wiz pitcher Ko Young-pyo has also joined the national team.But Hanwha Eagles pitcher Moon Dong-ju was excluded after he complained of shoulder pains during training.Team Korea is set to begin a second round of training on the Japanese island of Okinawa on February 15 before facing off against the Czech Republic at Tokyo Dome on March 5 for the first match of the pool-play round.The 2026 WBC will run through March 17.