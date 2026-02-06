Menu Content

Politics

Lee Calls for Stern Action on Illegal Trading in Response to Allegations against 5 Reporters

Written: 2026-02-06 13:47:56Updated: 2026-02-06 14:00:59

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung has called for stern action against stock manipulation in response to allegations that a group of reporters misused their positions to influence the stock market and obtain illegal gains.

On social media Friday, Lee posted a link to a KBS news report from the night before indicating that a joint team tasked to eradicate stock manipulation had searched the headquarters of the Korea Economic Daily.

Five reporters are accused of reaping tens of billions of won in unjust profits by buying specific stocks in advance and publishing favorable news articles to drive up the prices before selling them off.

Commenting on the article, Lee wrote that stock manipulation will lead to ruin and called for the confiscation not only of the profits in such cases but the entire principal invested.

He also stressed the need to introduce a bolder reward program for those who report unfair trading in the capital market.
