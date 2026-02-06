Interim Coupang Chief Appears for Police Questioning for Second Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Coupang’s interim CEO Harold Rogers has appeared for police questioning for the second time regarding various accusations lodged against the e-commerce giant.Arriving at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, Rogers said Coupang will continue to fully cooperate with all government investigations and will also cooperate with the police investigation.But he did not respond when asked whether the company admits to the allegations it faces and if it lobbied the U.S. House of Representatives with a claim that it was being discriminated against by the South Korean government in connection with the data breach case.Rogers was previously questioned on January 30 over allegations that he obstructed the government and police investigations by making a surprise announcement about internal probe findings on December 25.The interim chief will likely be questioned on allegations of perjury after he testified in the South Korean parliament that the internal investigation was conducted upon instructions from the National Intelligence Service, a claim the state agency denied.South Korea's investigation into the Coupang case has raised concern among some within U.S. political circles, with the House Judiciary Committee issuing a subpoena for Rogers to appear on February 23 to testify regarding Seoul’s supposed discrimination against U.S. firms.