Lee Stresses Importance of Balanced Regional Development at Groundbreaking of Railway Project

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung said construction of an inland railway linking the regions of Geoje, Goseong and Gimcheon in the southeast Gyeongsang provinces is not merely a rail project, but the start of a territorial transformation that would offer a regional growth momentum.At a groundbreaking ceremony for the railway project Friday, Lee said the event would be historically remembered as the day that signaled the beginning of growth led by regional development.The southern inland railway is planned to be completed by 2030 and, once it is up and running, travel time from Seoul and Geoje is expected to be reduced to two hours and 50 minutes from four hours.The president said centralization in the capital area has reached its limit, causing inefficiencies in resources and opportunities, such as soaring housing prices and steep population declines elsewhere in the country.Lee said the aerospace industries in the southeastern regions of Jinju and Sacheon, and the shipbuilding and maritime industries in Geoje will be linked to the inland distribution hubs to enhance regional competitiveness.He added that industrial complexes built along the railway will help vitalize the regional economies and attract young people through job creation.