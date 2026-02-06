Cold Snap to Persist over Weekend; Snow Expected in Southern Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

A cold wave advisory is in effect for Seoul and other parts of central South Korea, with frigid conditions expected to persist through early next week coupled with heavy snowfall in southern regions over the weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, snow has started to fall on the southernmost island of Jeju, where as much as 30 centimeters is expected to pile up through Sunday.The western coastal areas of North and South Jeolla provinces will likely see up to ten centimeters of snowfall, while up to three centimeters is forecast for South Chungcheong Province.The current cold spell will peak over the weekend, with morning lows in Seoul dropping to around minus 12 degrees Celsius, around three degrees lower than Friday.Nationwide lows on Saturday will range between between minus two and minus 17 degrees on Saturday, about four to five degrees lower than the previous day.Afternoon highs in Seoul will hover around minus four degrees, while nationwide highs will range between minus five and plus five degrees, similar to or slightly lower than Friday.