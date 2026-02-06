US Congress Orders Coupang Interim CEO to Testify at House Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. Congress has ordered Coupang’s interim CEO, Harold Rogers, to testify about what it described as Seoul’s “discriminatory” acts against the e-commerce giant. And, as Rogers faces a second round of questioning by the South Korean police on various allegations, concerns are rising over the implications this may have on Seoul-Washington trade negotiations.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: In a letter sent to Coupang’s interim chief Harold Rogers on Thursday, U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Fitzgerald requested the executive to appear before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee on February 23 to testify on the actions of the South Korean government.They also ordered the submission of all communications with the South Korean presidential office, government and National Assembly.The letter said that the Korea Fair Trade Commission and other agencies within the South Korean government have escalated their “discriminatory attacks” on American technology companies, including threatening U.S. citizens with criminal charges.A spokesperson for Coupang’s U.S. headquarters said the company would fully cooperate with the committee’s investigation and would comply in good faith with the subpoena.The latest request comes amid mounting concerns within U.S. political circles that the South Korean government is treating Coupang unfairly.Failure to comply with a congressional subpoena may result in charges such as contempt of Congress, making it legally binding.If Rogers testifies before Congress while U.S. President Donald Trump is threatening to raise tariffs on South Korean goods, the Coupang case may have greater implications on Seoul-Washington trade relations.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio.