Gov't and Ruling Camp Begin Talks on Allowing Mega Supermarkets to Offer Early-Morning-Delivery

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling camp have begun discussing ways to ease regulations to allow large retail stores to offer early-morning-delivery services.According to political circles on Thursday, the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) held working-level discussions on Wednesday regarding a proposal to allow large supermarkets to offer such services.Under the current Distribution Industry Development Act, big-box retailers are prohibited from operating from midnight to 10 a.m. the following morning and must close twice a month.During Wednesday's meeting, the government, DP and top office apparently discussed ways to include a clause in the law that stipulates an exception in operations for e-commerce transactions.DP Rep. Kim Dong-ah on Thursday kickstarted efforts for such change by introducing a revised bill that allows large supermarkets to offer early-morning-delivery services strictly for online operations.The move quickly prompted concern from labor groups and small-sized retail shop owners, who staged a rally in front of the National Assembly Friday.The DP noted that the amendment bill was independently proposed by Kim and does not reflect the party platform.