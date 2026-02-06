Police Question Coupang Chief about Alleged Perjury over Data Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Coupang’s interim CEO has presented himself to the police for a second time as he and his company face a slew of allegations in connection with a massive data breach that affected more than 33 million users. Outside the Mapo police station in Seoul, the executive kept quiet when reporters asked if he lied to the National Assembly during a hearing in December.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Amid intensifying tensions between Seoul and Washington over Coupang’s massive data leak in November, the interim CEO of the company appeared for another round of questioning Friday.This time the police interrogation is focused on perjury allegations.[Sound bite: Harold Rogers – Coupang interim CEO]“Coupang will continue to fully cooperate with all government investigations. We will also faithfully and thoroughly cooperate with the police investigation today. Thank you.”(Reporter: “Do you admit to the perjury allegations?”)(Reporter: “Did you lobby the U.S. House of Representatives claiming Coupang was receiving discriminatory treatment?”)Coupang’s interim chief, Harold Rogers, did not respond to reporters’ questions.His company is currently mired in South Korea’s largest-ever data breach scandal, after a leak compromised the personal information of approximately 33-point-eight million users, according to the government.That’s roughly two-thirds of South Korea’s population.At a parliamentary hearing in December, Rogers said the e-commerce giant carried out its own investigation, located the prime suspect and recovered a laptop, following claims by his company that the scale of the data leak was much smaller than initially estimated.Rogers said the internal probe was conducted at the direction of the South Korean National Intelligence Service, but the spy agency denied the claim, prompting police to launch another investigation.The Coupang probe is taking place in South Korea as some politicians in Washington say the investigators are unfairly discriminating against the American-owned e-commerce giant.The U.S. House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for Rogers to appear on February 23 to testify regarding Seoul’s handling of the case.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.