Snow Expected in Jeju and West Coastal Regions This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Snow is expected to fall on Jeju Island's mountainous areas from late Friday with some areas seeing up to 30 centimeters of snow through Sunday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, up to 40 centimeters of snow is expected for Ulleung Island and the Dokdo islet through Sunday.The western coastal areas of North and South Jeolla provinces are expected to receive up to ten centimeters of snow while other areas in the Jeolla will receive up to eight centimeters of snow.One to three centimeters of snow is forecast to fall in the west coastal areas of South Chungcheong Province.Morning lows on Saturday will stand between minus 17 and minus two degrees Celsius nationwide on Saturday, down three to seven degrees from Friday.Afternoon highs will range between minus five and plus five degrees, or one to six degrees lower than the previous day.The latest cold snap will likely break starting Monday morning.