Economy

Naver Posts Record Performance in 2025 on Back of AI, E-Commerce

Written: 2026-02-06 18:03:27Updated: 2026-02-06 18:07:12

Photo : YONHAP News

Naver posted a record-high performance last year on the back of advances in artificial intelligence technology and growth in e-commerce.

In a regulatory filing Friday, the country’s largest online portal operator tentatively calculated its annual revenue to have increased 12-point-one percent year-on-year to 12-point-04 trillion won, or around eight-point-two billion U.S. dollars.

Naver’s annual revenue increased by approximately one-point-three trillion won over the previous record in 2024, and the company is the first domestic online platform to see annual revenue surpass 12 trillion won.

The company’s operating profit expanded eleven-point-six percent to two-point-two trillion won, breaking the two-trillion won mark for the first time.

But its net profit fell five-point-eight percent to one-point-eight trillion won.

Sales from the search platform unit rose five-point-six percent on-year to four-point-two trillion won, and the e-commerce unit posted a 26-point-two-percent expansion to three-point-seven trillion won.
