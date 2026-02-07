Team Korea Targets Top-10 Finish at Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The 2026 Winter Olympics kicked off Friday with an opening ceremony that took place simultaneously at multiple sites across northern Italy. Nearly three-thousand athletes from 92 countries will be competing at the Games. Among them is Team Korea, which is eyeing a top-ten finish by winning at least three gold medals.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics has kicked off its 17-day run.The opening was held at Milan's San Siro Stadium on Friday with an unprecedented multi-site ceremony linking celebrations in co-host city Cortina d'Ampezzo, over 400 kilometers away.South Korea, with figure skater Cha Jun-hwan and speed skater Park Ji-woo serving as flag bearers, entered the stadium as the 22nd delegation in the Parade of Nations that took place in four geographically spread-out venues.The 2026 Winter Games is the first Olympics to be co-hosted by two cities.Milan will serve as the primary hub for indoor sports, including figure skating, speed skating and ice hockey, while Cortina d'Ampezzo will host alpine events, bob sleigh and curling competitions.More than two thousand-900 athletes from 92 countries will be competing in 116 events, across 16 disciplines and across 13 venues.A total of 71 South Korean athletes will compete in 12 events.Team Korea is aiming to finish within the top ten in the medal tally by winning at least three gold medals.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News