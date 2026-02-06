Police Question Coupang's Interim CEO for 14 Hours over Data Breach, Alleged Perjury

Photo : YONHAP News

Coupang’s interim CEO Harold Rogers was questioned by police for approximately 14 hours regarding allegations that he lied under oath during a South Korean parliamentary hearing on the e-commerce giant's massive data breach.Rogers did not speak to the media early Saturday as he left the Mapo office of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, after the questioning.Investigators reportedly grilled Rogers on whether his claim that the company's internal probe into the data breach was conducted upon instructions from the National Intelligence Service was true, or if he gave perjured testimony.The state intelligence agency has denied Rogers' claim.When the police initially questioned Rogers on January 30, they focused on his alleged obstruction of government and police investigations when he made a surprise announcement on December 25 about the findings of an internal probe into the data leak incident.South Korea's handling of the Coupang case has raised concern among some within U.S. political circles, including the House Judiciary Committee which issued a subpoena for Rogers to appear on February 23 to testify about Seoul’s alleged discriminatory practices against U.S. firms.