Cold Wave to Persist through Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The current cold wave is forecast to persist through the weekend, with heavy snow expected in the southwestern Jeolla region and on Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), cold wave alerts will remain in place for the central region, eastern parts of North Jeolla Province and the inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province in the southeast.Looking ahead to Sunday, morning low temperatures are projected to range between minus 18 and minus six degrees Celsius, with daytime highs ranging between minus four and three degrees.Lows on Monday will likely range from minus 15 to minus three degrees, with afternoon highs peaking between two and ten degrees.Snowfall is expected Saturday on Jeju and along the western coasts of the Jeolla and South Chungcheong provinces.Jeju's mountains could record up to 20 centimeters of snow, with other parts of the island getting as much as 15 to 20 centimeters through Sunday.Elsewhere, up to eight centimeters of snow is forecast for the western coastal and southern inland regions of North Jeolla, western South Jeolla and Gwangju, and up to three centimeters for northeastern parts of South Jeolla and western coastal areas in South Chungcheong.