Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

S. Korean Crypto Exchange Mistakenly Sends 620,000 Bitcoins

Written: 2026-02-07 14:52:57Updated: 2026-02-07 20:38:39

S. Korean Crypto Exchange Mistakenly Sends 620,000 Bitcoins

Photo : YONHAP News

Bithumb, South Korea's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, accidentally distributed 620-thousand bitcoins to hundreds of users during a promotional event, triggering a sudden bitcoin price drop.

According to industry sources, Bithumb planned to airdrop a small reward of two-thousand won, or roughly one dollar and 36 cents, or more to users as part of the event at 7 p.m. Friday.

Rather than sending bitcoins worth a total 620-thousand won to 249 participants, the exchange gave away 620-thousand bitcoins by mistake, or an average two-thousand-490 bitcoins valued at 244 billion won per user.

Though Bithumb halted trading and withdrawal from affected user accounts by 7:40 p.m., the bitcoin price temporarily plunged to 81-point-one million won after some users immediately sold the received bitcoins.

The price climbed back above 98 million won a few minutes later.

In a statement issued at around midnight, Bithumb apologized for the mistake and said it recovered 99-point-seven percent of the bitcoins right away.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >