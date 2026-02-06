Top Office: Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Should Continue Regardless of Political Situation

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said humanitarian assistance to North Korea should be consistently carried out regardless of the political situation on the Korean Peninsula.An official at the top office said Saturday that United Nations Security Council(UNSC) sanctions resolutions concerning the regime clearly state that related measures are not designed to restrict humanitarian support activities inside the reclusive country.The comment comes after the UNSC Sanctions Committee on North Korea unanimously decided to grant exemptions for humanitarian aid projects to the North.The official also expressed hope for Pyongyang to respond to the international community's good will to improve its humanitarian situation and to Seoul's efforts to achieve a peaceful coexistence on the peninsula.The UNSC Sanctions Committee on North Korea agreed on Thursday to exempt sanctions on 17 humanitarian aid projects, following a change of position by the United States.