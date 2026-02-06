Menu Content

UNSC to Exempt Sanctions on Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea

Written: 2026-02-07 00:00:01Updated: 2026-02-07 16:42:21

UNSC to Exempt Sanctions on Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) sanctions committee on North Korea will grant sanctions exemptions for humanitarian aid projects to the North.

The UNSC 1718 Committee, which oversees sanctions against Pyongyang, reached the unanimous decision, according to a diplomatic source on Friday.

Washington changed its position on the approval, allowing the waiver for 17 humanitarian assistance projects led by non-government organizations in South Korea and the United States and other international groups.

On Thursday, a high-level South Korean official hinted at a "new development within the next few days" in matters concerning North Korea, following talks between Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

During a ministerial meeting on Tuesday, Cho reportedly proposed a resumption of humanitarian assistance to the North as part of efforts to reengage with Pyongyang ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned visit to China in April.
