Coupang Users File Punitive Damages Suit against Coupang Inc. in New York over Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of Coupang users have filed a class action lawsuit in New York against the e-commerce giant's U.S.-listed parent company seeking punitive damages over a recent data breach that affected more than 30 million people.According to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Friday, two Korean Americans, one surnamed Lee and another Park, led the class action suit against Coupang Inc. and its Korean American founder Bom Kim.Coupang Inc. owns a 100-percent stake in Coupang's South Korean corporation, and Kim holds more than 70 percent of Coupang Inc.'s voting rights.The plaintiffs claimed that the parent company failed to fulfill an obligation to protect customers' personal data and such failure constitutes an implied contract violation.They also said the company made unjust profits by failing to take appropriate security steps and violated New York state law that bans deceptive business practices.The lawsuit did not indicate the exact number of plaintiffs but SJKP, the U.S. branch of Daeryun Law Firm representing the group, said more than seven-thousand people affected by the data leak have contacted the law firm about the lawsuit.The case is expected to proceed separately from lawsuits filed against Coupang in South Korea and in a California court.