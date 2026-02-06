Ex‑Presidential Chief of Staff Questioned Over Alleged Order to Wipe PCs at Top Office

Photo : KBS News

Former presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk appeared for police questioning Sunday over allegations that he ordered the resetting of personal computers at the presidential office shortly after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached.The National Police Agency's Special Investigation Division began questioning Chung around 10 a.m. He is accused of violating the Act on the Management of Presidential Archives and abusing his authority.Investigators suspect Chung, along with former presidential secretary for general affairs Yoon Jae-soon, instructed staff to reset roughly one-thousand personal computers at the top office last April in an attempt to destroy evidence related to former President Yoon's brief declaration of martial law.Police questioned Yoon Jae-soon on Tuesday on the same allegations.The inquiry comes as the special counsel team that investigated former President Yoon's insurrection case was unable to fully examine whether the presidential office attempted to destroy evidence tied to the martial law incident, citing the sheer volume of presidential records.