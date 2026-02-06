S. Koreans' Healthy Life Expectancy Falls Below 70 for First Time in 9 Years

New data shows that South Koreans' healthy life expectancy (HALE) at birth has dropped below 70 for the first time in nine years.According to figures released Sunday by the Health Ministry and the Korea Health Promotion Institute, HALE at birth stood at 69-point-89 years in 2022, meaning babies born that year are expected to live an average of 69-point-89 years in good health.The number is three years lower than the government's target for 2022 and about one year lower than the figure recorded in 2020.The last time South Korea's HALE fell below 70 was in 2013.By gender, boys born in 2022 are expected to live 67-point-94 healthy years, while girls are projected to live 71-point-69 healthy years.The World Health Organization defines HALE as the average number of years a person can expect to live in "full health," taking into account years lived with illness or injury.