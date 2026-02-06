N. Korea to Convene 9th Workers' Party Congress in Late February

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea will convene the ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) later this month.The state-run Korean Central News Agency said Sunday that the decision was made during the 27th meeting of the Political Bureau of the WPK's Eighth Central Committee, chaired by leader Kim Jong-un on Saturday.At the meeting, officials reviewed and approved the qualifications of delegates, the makeup of the executive body, presidium and secretariat, as well as documents to be submitted to the congress.KCNA reported that Kim praised preparations for the gathering and outlined principles and specific tasks to ensure its success.During the congress, the North is expected to review achievements from the past five years and unveil policy directions for the next five, effectively presenting its governance blueprint.Particular attention is focused on what Kim will say about policies toward South Korea and the United States.