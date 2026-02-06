Realmeter: Pres. Lee's Approval Rating at 55.8%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating has risen for the second consecutive week to reach 55-point-eight percent.In a nationwide survey of two-thousand-507 adults conducted by Realmeter from Monday through Friday of last week, 55-point-eight percent of respondents said they believed Lee was doing a good job. That's up one-point-three percentage points from a poll conducted the previous week.Thirty-nine-point-one percent of those surveyed said they were dissatisfied with the president's performance, down one-point-six percentage points, while five-point-one percent withheld an opinion.Realmeter attributed the consecutive rise in Lee's approval rating to livelihood policies, such as regulations on real estate speculation, and to the president's efforts to revitalize the economy and achieve balanced development, including the construction of an inland railway linking Geoje, Goseong and Gimcheon in the southeastern Gyeongsang region.In a separate survey conducted on one-thousand-four adults nationwide from Thursday to Friday, 47-point-six percent of respondents said they supported the ruling Democratic Party, marking an increase of three-point-seven percentage points from the previous week, and a third straight week of growth.Thirty-four-point-nine percent approved of the main opposition People Power Party, a decrease of two-point-one percentage points and the second consecutive week of decline.The survey on the president's approval rating, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. The poll on party approval has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.