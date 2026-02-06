Gov't, DP Agree to Seek Revisions to Distribution Industry Dev. Act

Photo : KBS News

The government and the ruling camp will pull back regulations on brick-and-mortar distributors.Ruling Democratic Party chief spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said during a meeting at the prime minister's residence in Seoul on Sunday that in consultations, the government and the party had agreed on the need to address the regulatory imbalance between online and offline distributors and would seek revisions to the Distribution Industry Development Act.Park said restrictions on businesses under the Distribution Industry Development Act apply only to physical retailers because they were introduced when such retailers accounted for a large share of the sector.Park said the government and the party agreed on the need to adapt to market changes, including the growing share of online distributors.The spokesperson said the government and the party had agreed to develop win-win solutions for online and offline distributors and small businesses to support traditional markets and mom-and-pop stores. They also agreed to take steps protect delivery workers' health.As one measure, the government plans to allow large retail stores to offer early-morning delivery.