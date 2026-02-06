Pres. Lee Calls for Feedback on ‘Buy-to-Rent’ System

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung called for public opinions on South Korea’s "buy-to-rent" system, under which registered private rental business operators can purchase existing homes and lease them out rather than building new housing.Lee made the statement in a social media post on Sunday, addressing flaws in the current rental system.The president said he understood cases in which houses are built for leasing, but finds it odd that private landlords can purchase as many homes as they like by registering as rental business operators.In the post, Lee shared a news article reporting that apartment sales in Seoul have jumped one-point-eight percent over the past four days, particularly in areas along the Han River, which is known for housing many owners of multiple homes.Given the president's repeated vows to stabilize real estate prices, the latest message appears to signal a potential review of the landlord registration system as part of his tougher stance on real estate speculation.