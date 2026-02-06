Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Lee Calls for Feedback on ‘Buy-to-Rent’ System

Written: 2026-02-09 10:11:39Updated: 2026-02-09 13:41:36

Pres. Lee Calls for Feedback on ‘Buy-to-Rent’ System

Photo : KBS News

President Lee Jae Myung called for public opinions on South Korea’s "buy-to-rent" system, under which registered private rental business operators can purchase existing homes and lease them out rather than building new housing.

Lee made the statement in a social media post on Sunday, addressing flaws in the current rental system. 

The president said he understood cases in which houses are built for leasing, but finds it odd that private landlords can purchase as many homes as they like by registering as rental business operators. 

In the post, Lee shared a news article reporting that apartment sales in Seoul have jumped one-point-eight percent over the past four days, particularly in areas along the Han River, which is known for housing many owners of multiple homes.

Given the president's repeated vows to stabilize real estate prices, the latest message appears to signal a potential review of the landlord registration system as part of his tougher stance on real estate speculation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >