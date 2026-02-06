Police Ask Immigration Authorities to Inform Them if Coupang Founder Bom Kim Enters Country

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have asked the immigration authorities to alert them if Coupang’s Korean American founder, Bom Kim, enters the country as he faces allegations regarding a massive data breach at the e-commerce giant.Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency chief Park Jeong-bo said Monday that some suspects in the data breach case have been questioned, while similar administrative requests were issued to immigration regarding others currently staying overseas.Earlier, the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee filed complaints against Kim and interim Coupang chief Harold Rogers under the Act on Testimony and Appraisal before the Assembly.On Friday, the police grilled Rogers on the truthfulness of his claim before parliament in December that the company had conducted its internal probe into the data breach on instructions from the National Intelligence Service.The state intelligence agency has denied Rogers’ claim, and he could face perjury charges under the act.The Coupang founder has ignored multiple requests from the South Korean parliament to appear at hearings related to the data breach, and he is accused of failing to attend without a justifiable reason.