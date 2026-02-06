Assembly’s Interpellation Session Begins Monday for 3-Day Run

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s interpellation session has begun its three-day run.Monday’s initial round of questions will focus on politics, diplomacy, unification and national security, while Tuesday’s agenda prioritizes the economy, with Wednesday devoted to education and social and cultural issues.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is expected to highlight the Lee Jae Myung administration’s achievements and promote the image of a capable ruling camp.Referring to the KOSPI breaking the five-thousand mark and the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju in October, the DP is expected to call for swift action on a special bill to facilitate Seoul’s investment in the U.S. in return for a lower tariff rate.The ruling party will also likely stress the need for various reform measures and for an additional special counsel investigation into former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law action in 2024 to ensure accountability for everyone involved.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP), on the other hand, is set to launch an offensive and concentrate on the administration’s political failures.The opposition is expected to focus on uncertainties surrounding the tariff agreement with the U.S., the high foreign exchange rate and inflation, and to scrutinize the government’s hard-line policies on the real estate market.The PPP will also likely urge the DP to accept its proposal for a special counsel probe into bribery allegations that might tarnish politicians affiliated with the ruling party.