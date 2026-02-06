Kim Sang-kyum Wins Silver at Milano Cortina Olympics, First 2026 Medal for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Snowboarder Kim Sang-kyum nabbed silver in the men’s parallel giant slalom on Sunday, becoming the first South Korean medalist in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. It was a double blessing for the 37-year-old veteran athlete, who also became the country’s 400th Olympic medalist.Koo Heejin has the details.Report: Snowboarder Kim Sang-kyum has won South Korea’s first medal of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, which kicked off Friday.Kim grabbed silver in the men’s parallel giant slalom on Sunday after coming in zero-point-19 seconds behind Benjamin Karl of Austria.Kim is now the country’s 400th Olympic medalist.[Sound bite: Kim Sang-kyum video interview (Korean-English)]“I feel something unbelievable has happened, and I’m a bit dazed. I raced with confidence, and I think that was what helped [me win]. I’m very happy. … I found out that mine was the first medal for South Korea [this year] and the 400th medal ever for South Korea. I had no idea during the race and only found out afterward. I was so moved, and I realized I had achieved something for the country.”During the award ceremony, the 37-year-old veteran warmly embraced the gold medalist, 41-year-old Karl.Kim’s face beamed with pride as he accepted his silver medal.Then he sank to his knees and bowed in gratitude.It was an uphill battle for Kim, trying to make ends meet while also continuing with his training.[Sound bite: Kim Sang-kyum video interview (Korean-English)]“I went through some tough times. I took on day labor jobs [to pay the bills]. And to be a national athlete, you have to train ten months of the year, so there aren’t a lot of places that are willing to hire you. That was quite rough.”Kim is competing in his fourth Olympics after a run that began with the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi.His best finish had been No. 15 at the 2018 competition.He previously won a silver and a bronze during the 2024-2025 International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup.Koo Heejin, KBS World Radio News