Former Prosecutor Acquitted in Bribery Case Linked to Ex-First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has acquitted former prosecutor Kim Sang-min of bribery charges after he was accused of giving a valuable painting to former first lady Kim Keon-hee in exchange for a parliamentary nomination.On Monday the Seoul Central District court handed down the “not guilty” verdict for Kim Sang-min, who had allegedly offered the former first lady the painting by Lee Ufan worth some 140 million South Korean won, or about 100-thousand U.S. dollars.Still, the court ruled that Kim Sang-min violated the Political Funds Act and handed him a six-month prison term, suspended for one year.He was also ordered to pay more than 41 million won in fines.The former prosecutor was indicted for purchasing the artwork and delivering it to Kim Keon-hee’s brother while seeking his party’s nomination ahead of the 2024 general election.The court cited the possibility that the painting never reached the former first lady, and that her brother may have held onto it, as the reason for his acquittal.Last month, the former first lady was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison for accepting bribes from the Unification Church.She was acquitted of charges related to stock manipulation and improper political funding.