Prosecutors Seek Detention of Lawmaker, Former Seoul Councilor in Bribery Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking to detain former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo and former Seoul city council member Kim Kyung on suspicion that Kang received 100 million won from Kim ahead of the 2022 local elections.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said on Monday that it has filed a request for pretrial detention warrants on charges including bribery and violations of the Political Funds Act and the anti-graft law.Prosecutors cited the risk of their flight and possible evidence tampering as the reason for the request.This comes four days after the police filed the request with the prosecution.Police began investigating last month whether Kang received a shopping bag containing 100 million won in cash from Kim at a hotel cafe in Seoul’s Yongsan District in January 2022.Kang, however, enjoys parliamentary immunity as a sitting lawmaker, and will require National Assembly approval for arrest during a session.For the court to proceed with a warrant review for Kang, the Assembly must pass an arrest consent motion with a majority of attending members present with a majority vote.